Franklin County emergency crews respond to house fire on Stockton Road

The fire started Monday morning at a Franklin County home.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 11:33 AM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 1:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A house caught fire Monday on Stockton Road in Franklin County.

The Russellville Fire Department says the fire started in the morning. At this time, we do not know the cause.

