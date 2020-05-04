Franklin County coronavirus cases almost triple within a week

The Alabama Department of Public Health said it believes the coronavirus cases in Franklin County have tripled because more testing is available, and more people in Franklin County are taking the coronaviurs tests after learning more about symptoms. As of Monday May 4th, 133 people in Franklin County tested positive for the virus, a week ago there were around 50 confirmed cases. No one in the county has died from the virus.

Franklin County leaders told WAAY31 they believe it's a mix of reasons plus the tests being available. Franklin County is about seven weeks into the pandemic and EMA Director Mary Glass said she thinks people are starting to relax on the hand washing plus they are growing weary about staying home.

"Even if your out stay six feet away from people," said Glass.

Glass said when she's out running errands she doesn't see many people wearing masks.

"When I wear mine it fogs my glasses up so people like that just don't want to wear them and they think it's more of a burden," said Glass.

Plus instead of one person running errands since everyone has been cooped up whole families are going out to get essential items, which adds to the amount of people in stores. County leaders like Glass and commission chairman, Barry Moore, want people to take this seriously and practice social distancing and protecting themselves when they go into public.

The Alabama Department of Public Health cannot confirm if the rise in cases have to do with any industries in Franklin County, but Crestwood hospital's, Pam Hudson said industries in Franklin County tested employees out of an abundance of caution and that's possibly where the spike in cases came from. No officials with Franklin County, any hospital, or ADPH will confirm what companies started testing employees.

"When you do that just like when we do our pre-admission testing were going to find people who are shocked they might be positive because they are well," said Hudson in the city of Huntsville's daily press conference.

WAAY reached out to Franklin County's largest employer, Pilgrims Pride, a chicken processing plant. We asked if they had any cases in their Franklin County location. A spokesperson for the company didn't give specific numbers but said the company as a whole has had employees test positive, but it's taking extreme precautions. The spokesperson said employees temperatures are being taken before they enter the facility, it's making employees wear PPEs.

County leaders said they can't comment on any businesses that might have employees testing positive. Franklin County Commission Chairman and probate judge, Barry Moore, said he's spoken with various businesses and said, "From my understanding they are following CDC guidelines and guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health but we just encourage people to keep practicing the social distancing. We want to keep moving forward not backwards."

The Alabama Attorney Generals office said legally businesses do not have to disclose if an employee tests positive but it's highly encouraged for businesses to be open with the public right now.