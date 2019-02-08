Franklin County School is the first to have an interactive playground

A Franklin County School is now home to the state's first interactive playground. Think of it this way; giving students playtime, but never taking a break from learning.

Belgreen school is the first school in the state to have the Lu interactive playground, which combines learning with physical activity. You take bouncy balls and throw it at the interactive screen to answer multiple questions in various subject areas.

"I'm really excited. It's a lot of fun," said a 6th grader, Katie Smith. "I love how it disguises all the learning with fun stuff."

The interactive playground has about 20 games on it that include subjects like math, geography and history. The interactive playground includes subjects for kids from kindergarten to sixth grade. They've been using it since January and teachers said they are noticing a difference in their students.

"They are working their self out and exercising because it's so fun and they are also learning and exercising their mind and body," said a Belgreen P.E. teacher, Susan Crittenden. "I see improvement from some of the younger ones when they start learning the hand-eye coordination. I see them from the beginning where we started it to right now. It's been wonderful."

The interactive playground cost the Franklin County School System about $15,000. The creators of the interactive playground said anytime they add a new application, the playground will automatically update itself.