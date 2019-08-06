Franklin County School System adds more career tech programs

The first day of school is in the books for students in Franklin County.

This academic year under the leadership of Franklin County Superintendent, Greg Hamilton, they've added two new career tech programs and are focused on expanding their industrial maintenance career tech program.

Franklin County Career Tech Center director, Jonathan King said they will soon have an aviation simulator at Phil Campbell High School. It's being built right now after a donor stepped up to help the school system add the program.

"There are a couple of classes in that curriculum that have to deal with instrumentation electronics types and the engines," said King.

The career tech center has classes at every high school in the district. They've added a teacher academy at Belgreen high.

"There is a teacher shortage in the state and this will allow us to recruit some students into the teaching field. When they finish they will be able to be a pre-k

auxiliary teacher which is like an aid in the pre-k classes," said King.

Autumn Bragwell is in the teacher academy. She said she's excited to start her classes. Bragwell told WAAY31 she's not sure just yet if she wants to be a teacher, but the academy could put her on the right path.

"I am looking forward to it," said Bragwell. "I'd like to figure it out now before I get out there and have no idea what I want to do."

The career tech center is also focusing on the industrial maintenance field, because of the current worker shortage.

"Industrial maintenance is one of those high wage high demand jobs and that's what we want for our students," said King.

King said their goal is to graduate students who are ready to enter the job force.

"That's the whole point of education for me. We need to produce productive employees. It benefits the students and in turn it benefits the whole community," said King.

Superintendent Greg Hamilton told WAAY31 they already had qualified people on the payroll to teach these courses, that helped offset any costs to add the new programs.