Franklin County man appealing manslaughter conviction

Jason Green

He was initially charged with murder and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2015.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 10:11 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 10:14 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Franklin County man is appealing his conviction after being found guilty of manslaughter for the 2011 killing of his girlfriend.

He was initially charged with murder and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2015. A jury also found Green guilty of drug charges.

Authorities said Green initially said his girlfriend had committed suicide. She had been shot once in the head with a 44-caliber pistol in the couple's living room.

A motion was also filed requesting the court to grant Green a free transcript due to indigence.

