Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office investigating after human skull found by hikers

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after hikers found a human skull in the flood zone area across the water from Horseshoe Bend Campground Sunday afternoon.
The sheriff's office says investigators recovered the skull early Monday morning and are in the process of sending it for forensic testing and if possible, identification.
