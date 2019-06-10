Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office investigating after human skull found by hikers

A human skull was found by hikers Sunday afternoon.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 4:34 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after hikers found a human skull in the flood zone area across the water from Horseshoe Bend Campground Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says investigators recovered the skull early Monday morning and are in the process of sending it for forensic testing and if possible, identification.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events