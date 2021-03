A deputy in Franklin County is back home and recovering after he was in a recent crash.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Kerry Hallman was in a crash that required him to go to UAB Medical Center in Birmingham for surgery.

No one else was injured in the wreck.

Hallman was release this week and the sheriff's office brought him some goodies to help him with the recovery.

He is expected to make a full recovery and return to the force.