Frankfort Road repairs in Colbert County expected to be done by August

There's light at the end of the tunnel for some Muscle Shoals neighbors who are still taking detours after February's floods.

Frankfort Road at Wheeler Mountain slid away in the floods. Ever since, Colbert County drivers have had to take a 10-minute detour from New Bethel Road over Hawk Pride Mountain and onto Highway 72.

John Bedford, Colbert County Road Engineer, said the repairs on Frankfort Road cost about $1 million. He said the contractor is ahead of schedule, which is good news for residents.

"It usually takes me about 10 minutes longer," said Deborah Reid, who has been taking the three to four mile detour on Frankfort Road since February. "Yeah it's a lot better on us and the kids if we can just go right off Wheeler Mountain instead of having to go Hawk Pride."

Reid was a bus driver for 27 years. Since a portion of Frankfort Road has been shut down the Colbert County school system had to reroute buses to go around it.

"It turns everything around. We have to reroute routes. It gets the kids out of kilter and it's just a bad situation," said Reid.

Bedford told WAAY31 they are literally having to rebuild the side of Wheeler Mountain using large rocks to add support to the road. The county will pay 20% of the cost, the federal government will pick up the rest. Bedford said the goal is to have the repairs done by the time school starts in August, depending on the weather.

Bedford said the project is moving quickly because the Alabama Department of Transportation worked with the Federal Highway Administration to expedite the process.