Frankfort Road in Colbert County open after flood repairs

After six months of repairs, a main road in Colbert County is finally open after being severely damaged by February's floods.

The record floods in the Shoals caused a portion of Frankfort Road at Wheeler Mountain to slide. The roadway was closed for months and caused residents to take about a 10 minute detour.

"It's been a large inconvenience. It's an extra half mile to go one way around, so it not only cost gas, but it cost time and we had to leave earlier," said Ron Tolley, who lives on Frankfort Road.

Colbert County Road Engineer John Bedford told WAAY 31 crews literally had to rebuild the side of Wheeler Mountain to support the new portion of the road at a cost of $1 million.

The county will pay 20% of the cost with the federal government flipping the bill for the rest. The new guardrails are now up and the signs that used to block the road are pushed off the side. The roadway was officially back open Thursday afternoon.

"We found out at about two o'clock yesterday and it was like getting candy on Christmas or something," said Ron Tolley, who has been taking the detour for six months.

Bedford said the project was finished in record time because of how quickly the county, state and federal government worked together.