It's going to cost at least half a million dollars just to fix one road in the Shoals that was damaged in last months floods.

Frankfort Road at Wheeler Mountain is continuing to cave in and it's foundation is still sliding off off the mountain. The road remains barricaded off, but the Colbert County Road Engineer said some people are moving the barricades and driving on the road which is dangerous.

"It's already gonna be a big enough problem to fix without people messing it up worse than it is," said Justin Wilson, who was at his sisters house on Frankfort Road. "There is another way around. I know it's inconvenient but it's not worth the risk."

Colbert County Road Engineer John Bedford told WAAY31 the barricades are up on Frankfort Mountain to keep people safe, because the road is still cracking. Bedford said it will cost at least $500,000. Something Wilson wasn't surprised by.

"You gotta cut through the rock and everything else. I honestly thought it would take longer and cost a lot more money," said Wilson.

Bedford told WAAY31 they are hopeful the Federal Highway Administration will pay for all of the repairs and Wilson hopes the same.

"Especially in a small community like this. We don't have the budget for natural disasters the government does and should help us with that issue," said Wilson.

It could take four to six months for Frankfort Road to be repaired and opened back up.