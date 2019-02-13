Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: 1 dead in Tuscumbia triple shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fox terrier wins at Westminster

A wire fox terrier called King has become America's top dog.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Dan Shaffer

NEW YORK (AP) - A wire fox terrier called King has become America's top dog.

King was chosen best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Wire fox terriers have won 15 times at the nation's most prestigious pooch pageant, far more than any other breed.

A Havanese named Bono came in second among the more than 2,800 dogs who entered.

Also in the final ring were Bean the popular Sussex spaniel, Burns the crowd-pleasing longhaired dachshund, Wilma the boxer and Baby Lars the bouviers des Flandres.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events