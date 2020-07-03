Fourth of July at Midcity event placing safety as top priority for guests

Fourth of July at Midcity is kicking off Saturday morning, and the organizers made sure keeping guests safe was the top priority

"We're kind of pulling out all the stops for the Fourth of July,' Cody Morgan, one of the organizers for the event, said. "Making sure we have extra sanitizing stations, we have masks that will be available to anyone who needs one, we'll be handing them out and offering them to our guests," she said.

Morgan said all the space in MidCity make it possible to have asafe and fun event to celebrate the holiday.

"Midcity's biggest goals is to provide free community events, and that was our goal before covid, and so what we're trying to do is adapt and make sure safety is our first priority," she said.

The event will feature drive in movies, watermelon carving contests, live music and food. All employees will wear masks and gloves. Morgan said they are strongly encouraging all guests to do the same. She warned social distancing will be enforced and suggests people stay in their vehicle for the fireworks show and concert.

"We want to be able to keep doing these events but if we ever feel it gets to a point where they are not safe we will not be able to keep doing them anymore, so we just ask everybody to kind of help us out with that and make sure that safety is on everyone's mind," Morgan said.

She said the drive in could fit about 100 cars, but they have plenty of space for everyone to come and watch the fireworks show that begins Saturday at 10:30 p.m.