Fourth day of jury selection wraps up in Limestone Co. Sheriff's criminal trial

After a full week of jury selection, we will finally know who is serving on Sheriff Mike Blakely's criminal trial.

The fourth day of jury selection wrapped up just after 4:00 pm on Thursday in the corruption trial of long-time Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Thursday was the last day the prosecution and defense got to question a new panel of jurors to learn more about their biases before striking the final jury on Friday.

Blakely was indicted with 11 counts of theft and ethics charges.

500 people were summoned for jury duty. Although not all of them showed up, after 4 days of questioning a new panel every day, only 102 are left.

Friday morning, they will narrow that 102 down to 15 people: 12 main jurors with three alternates. Both the prosecution and defense will have the opportunity to strike 45 jurors each. The final three jurors struck will become the alternates.

They've asked countless questions to these jurors throughout the week, so both sides should have a good idea of who they think will best serve the jury in this trial.

Mainly, with such a well known defendant like Sheriff Blakely, they want to make sure the 15 jurors can put aside any previous opinion or knowledge to only focus on the facts presented during the trial.

On Thursday, 31 jurors showed up to the Limestone County Courthouse. Buy the end of the day, only twenty remained.

They were dismissed for a variety of reasons, including being related by blood or marriage to Blakely, or simply having a major conflict in the next couple of weeks that could prevent them from serving the whole trial.

Three people shared they have a strong positive opinion towards Blakely that would prevent them from being impartial during this trial. They were all dismissed before lunch.

Other people said they thought he did a good job as sheriff, but would be able to put that opinion aside for the trial. On Thursday, no one said they had a negative image of him.

The judge said the trial could last anywhere from one and a half to four weeks, and opening statements could start Friday afternoon after the jury is empaneled.