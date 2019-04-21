Clear

Four-year-old hospitalized after he was injured by a lawnmower

The boy was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital by Air Evac.

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 3:36 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A four-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was injured by a lawmower Sunday afternoon.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 that the boy was running behind the lawnmower and the driver of the mower didn't see the child.

Deputies said he was taken by Air Evac to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital for a leg injury. They said he was transported in serious condition, but was expected to recover.

LCSO recieved the 911 call around 2:12 p.m. and responded to McKee Road in Toney along with Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events