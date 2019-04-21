Four-year-old hospitalized after he was injured by a lawnmower

A four-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was injured by a lawmower Sunday afternoon.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 that the boy was running behind the lawnmower and the driver of the mower didn't see the child.

Deputies said he was taken by Air Evac to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital for a leg injury. They said he was transported in serious condition, but was expected to recover.

LCSO recieved the 911 call around 2:12 p.m. and responded to McKee Road in Toney along with Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department.