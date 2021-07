The Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a drowning call involving a four-year-old on Saturday.

The child was revived by family members by the time first responders arrived.

The possible drowning happened on Beechwood Rd in Athens. According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, they received a call around 2:30 pm to assist the Clements Volunteer Department.

Athens EMS and Air Evacuation were called.

The condition of the 4-year-old is currently unknown.