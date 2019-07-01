Four teens charged, one on the loose after Huntsville armed carjackings

Four teens are charged with robbery after a carjacking in North Huntsville and police are looking for a fifth suspect.

Sorrell Gill, 18, is one of the suspects. Police aren't releasing the others' names because they're minors. The carjackings happened on Blue Spring Road and Pulaski Pike, about three miles away from each other.

China Luke said she was in shock to hear one of her neighbors was carjacked at gunpoint by the four teens.

"They all underage. Who do you blame? If their mamas would have been whooping them, then they probably wouldn't be out here stealing peoples cars at 2 o'clock in the morning," she said.

Huntsville police said the teens pulled a gun on a man and stole his Mercedes Benz at 1:30 a.m. on June 27th.

"That's alarming because that's usually the time I get home off of work," Luke said.

Police said officers were able to set up a perimeter and K-9s helped track down the four teens who led officers on a short chase in the stolen car. One of the teens who's been arrested, but not identified by police, is also believed to be connected to another carjacking of a Mercedes Benz on Pulaski Pike.

"You all need to start getting on your kids a whole lot more than you are now, because this is getting ridiculous," Luke said.

The victim told police the teen wasn't working alone. Now, investigators are looking for a fifth suspect who has not yet been arrested.

"I hope he don't come over here trying to rob me, because I'm packing too honey. Please, stay over there where you at," Luke said.

Luke said she hopes all five teens learn their lesson that you can't take from other people and there are consequences for breaking the law.

"If you wanted something that bad, then McDonald's is hiring all the time. Burger King is hiring. There are plenty of jobs out here. Have you got nothing else to do this summer but rob people?" she said.

Huntsville police have not released a description of the fifth suspect that's still on the loose. If you know anything about the carjackings, you're asked to call police at (256) 722-7100.

Police said they recovered two guns when they made the arrests. One was reported stolen in Tuscaloosa.