Four suspects arrested in Atlanta for Huntsville jewelry store robbery

Rolex watches were stolen from Loring & Co Jewelry Store on Airport Road.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 7:44 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Four suspects were taken into custody Saturday around 10 p.m. just outside of Atlanta, Georgia after a robbery at Loring & Co Jewelry Store at 800 Airport Road in Huntsville. 

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, four suspects entered the jewelry store and immediately disarmed the armed security guard, according to Huntsville Police. They then smashed a glass display case that held Rolex watches. After taking the watches, the suspects left the store on foot.

