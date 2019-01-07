Four suspects arrested in Atlanta for Huntsville jewelry store robbery

Four suspects were taken into custody Saturday around 10 p.m. just outside of Atlanta, Georgia after a robbery at Loring & Co Jewelry Store at 800 Airport Road in Huntsville.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, four suspects entered the jewelry store and immediately disarmed the armed security guard, according to Huntsville Police. They then smashed a glass display case that held Rolex watches. After taking the watches, the suspects left the store on foot.