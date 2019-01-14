Four suspects arrested after Boaz Police recovered meth, heroin and firearms

Boaz Police in conjunction with the Marshall County Drug Task Force, Guntersville Police, Arab Police and Albertville Police executed a search warrant in Boaz on Saturday, January 12 that resulted in four felony drug arrests.

Approximately 65 grams of meth, 3.2 grams of heroin and three firearms were recovered.

Demarcus Mostella, 20, of Gadsden is charged with trafficking meth, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Xathan Cook, 41, of Attalla is charged with trafficking meth, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an altered firearm.

Alexis Kitchens, 18, of Sardis City is charged with trafficking meth, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Krystal Knebel, 32, of Attalla is charged with trafficking meth, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.