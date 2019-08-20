Vice President Mike Pence has named a four-star Air Force general, John Raymond, as the first leader of the Space Command.
Pence made the announcement at the National Space Council meeting.
John Raymond; Credit: https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Biographies/Display/Article/108479/lieutenant-general-john-w-jay-raymond/
Redstone Arsenal is one of six sites being considered as the headquarters for the Space Command. They're expecting a decision by the end of the month.
Related Content
- Four-star Air Force general named first leader of U.S. Space Command
- President pushing for "Space Force"
- Trump plans to create unified US Space Command
- Trump signs order to create US Space Command
- AMCOM receives new Commanding General at Redstone Arsenal
- New Garrison Commander takes over command at Redstone
- Army commander relieved of command due to 'loss of trust'
- Thousands grieve murdered police commander
- Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville in the running to host U.S. Space Command
- Team now in Huntsville surveying Redstone Arsenal’s ability to host U.S. Space Command
Scroll for more content...