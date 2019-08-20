Clear
Four-star Air Force general named first leader of U.S. Space Command

The announcement was made at the National Space Council meeting.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 9:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Vice President Mike Pence has named a four-star Air Force general, John Raymond, as the first leader of the Space Command.

Pence made the announcement at the National Space Council meeting. 


John Raymond; Credit: https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Biographies/Display/Article/108479/lieutenant-general-john-w-jay-raymond/

Redstone Arsenal is one of six sites being considered as the headquarters for the Space Command. They're expecting a decision by the end of the month.

