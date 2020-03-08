Clear
Four people injured in two-vehicle wreck on North Memorial Parkway

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 8:48 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A two-vehicle wreck injured multiple people and is causing blockage on North Memorial Parkway, according to Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

Fire Marshall Dan Wilkerson said four people were injured in the crash that happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the parkway.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) officials said two of the victims have potentially serious injuries and the other two had minor injuries.

Both Huntsville Fire and HEMSI officials advise drivers to avoid the area until the wreck is cleared. The cause of the wreck is being investigated.

