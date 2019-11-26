Clear
BREAKING NEWS Family requests state attorney general review Madison police shooting death of Dana Fletcher Full Story

Four people injured in Hazel Green fire

The fire happened Monday night in Hazel Green.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 8:24 AM
Updated: Nov 26, 2019 8:27 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Four people were burned on Butter and Egg Road in Hazel Green Monday night just before 10 p.m., according to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.

Webster said it appeared there was a bonfire that flared up when a liquid substance was poured on it.

Two people were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with serious burns. Two were taken to Huntsville Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Bobo and Toney Volunteer Fire Departments responded.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events