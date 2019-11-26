Four people injured in Hazel Green fire

Four people were burned on Butter and Egg Road in Hazel Green Monday night just before 10 p.m., according to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.

Webster said it appeared there was a bonfire that flared up when a liquid substance was poured on it.

Two people were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with serious burns. Two were taken to Huntsville Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Bobo and Toney Volunteer Fire Departments responded.