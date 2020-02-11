Four parks in the Shoals closed due to flooding

The rising Tennessee River has forced four parks throughout out the Shoals to close.

McFarland Park in Florence, Riverfront Park in Sheffield, Spring Park in Tuscumbia, and TVA's Rockpile recreation area in Muscle Shoals are all closed because of flooding. McFarland, Riverfront, and the Rockpile are all along the banks of the Tennessee River. Currently TVA is spilling 2.4 million gallons of water per second and that's what's causing those parks to flood.

"It will come on up some more. I don't know if it will be as bad as last spring but it just depends on how much we get tomorrow," said Greg Tyon, who lives in Florence.

Spring Park in Tuscumbia is flooding because the creek is swelling. The Tennessee River currently sits at 24.35 feet that's six feet above flood stage, because of the quick currents on the Tennessee River Sheffield Police have closed and blocked off, Railroad Bridge.

The walking bridge allows people to walk along it over the Tennessee River, but last year when the floods hit some people went over the railing to stand on the rock supports. Police said that's extremely dangerous and the reason why the closed the bridge.

"It's treacherous. Our main concern is anybody getting passed the barricades or cited," said Sheffield Police Sgt. Max Dotson.

Dotson said if they see anyone going around the barricades or on Railroad Bridge they will arrest you too. Jenna Leech was near Railroad Bridge on Tuesday taking photos of the flooding for a college class. Leech said she fears all the rain will cause similar flooding like back in 2019.

"We've gotten so much consistent rain I don feel like if it keeps up there might be some worry there," said Leech.

TVA said right now their plan is to slow the spills to 2.3 million gallons of water per second by Wednesday, but that plan changes every few hours to keep up with mother nature.