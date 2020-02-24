Four men indicted for armed robbery at Huntsville jewelry store

Four men have been indicted in connection to an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Huntsville.

Federal officials say the four-count indictment charges Alexander Langford, Nakeel Darrel Davis, Tre Michael Smith and Tyrus Rashad Ray of “crimes under the Hobbs Act, a federal robbery statute,” and firearms charges.

They’re accused of entering the Loring and Company jewelry store while armed and of stealing watches. Officials say the armed robbery happened in broad daylight.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town says the Hobbs Act “prohibits actual or attempted robbery that affects interstate commerce and that involves the taking of property from another person by means of actual or threatened force or violence.” The maximum sentence for this is 20 years in prison.

The maximum sentence for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime is seven years in prison for each count.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms, the United States Marshal Service, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Huntsville police were involved in the investigation.