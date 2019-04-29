Four displaced after fire destroys home in Tanner

Neighbors are rallying behind a Tanner family whose home was destroyed by fire.

That fire happened on Kelly Lane Sunday morning.

WAAY 31 spoke with neighbors about their efforts to help.

“The lady of the house came and knocked on our door," Gina Goble said. She was hysterical, but she came and knocked on our door and woke us up.”

That’s how Gina Goble learned a fire had broken out at a home across the street from her own.

“Two of the neighbors went in and thought they had the fire out, so we canceled the firefighters," Goble said. "And then, twenty minutes later, she was back and said, ‘It’s on fire! It’s on fire!’”

Goble is not only a neighbor to the family of four who lost their home on Sunday. She used to babysit for them, and she said she considers them more than friends.

“They’re family. They’re all family," Goble said.

In fact, Goble’s granddaughter plays with one of the children often.

“The six-year-old has just gotten the bicycle a couple of days before, and it was in the garage and it was messed up," Goble said. "So, my grandson and granddaughter’s dad went and bought her another bicycle yesterday.”

But Goble said that’s not what matters.

“As long as the lives are saved, the material things can be replaced," she said. "I hope to see our community come together and help them rebuild. We want to keep them on this road. We’re attached to their kids, and we want them to grow up with our kids.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.