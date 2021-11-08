4 children found living in Florence apartment with bugs, feces, bodily fluids 'all over'

A Florence mom is behind bars after police found four children living in horrific conditions.

Florence police were called Friday night to an apartment complex off of Hermitage Drive about a welfare check. They went to the apartment of Jenna Marion, 27, and found her kids living with bugs, feces and body fluids all over the apartment.

"Neighbors heard a female there, trying to get her kids to clean up the house, and was yelling at them," said Florence Police Sgt. Cliff Billingsly. "Once officers arrived, we started interviewing each of the children there to make sure they were OK. They entered the apartment and discovered it to be in very poor conditions."

According to court records, police found laundry piled up waist-high in the living room, trash, food and pet hair covering the floors, plus bugs on the ceiling. They also found a 10-year-old special needs child locked in a bedroom with a baby gate.

"Body fluids were all over the house, bugs and flies everywhere. Everything was disarrayed," Billingsley said. "They then contacted DHR, who responded as well, and the kids were placed in a safe environment."

Florence Police said there is no reason for a child to live in such conditions.

"There's no excuse for it, and that's why charges can be brought, and we hope to see her convicted of those charges," said Billingsly.

Marion is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center with bail set at $16,000.