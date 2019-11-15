Four Buckhorn softball stars sign Letters of Intent

Four Buckhorn softball players put pen to paper on Thursday, November 14, 2019, to commit to playing softball at the college level.

Laura Harbin, a first baseman, signed to play at UAB; Kinley Adams, a second baseman, Hannah Carey, a shortstop, and Kaylee Hawkins, a pitcher, all signed to play at Montevallo.

These four are two-time state champions at Buckhorn in 2017 and 2019.

Congrats ladies!