Four Buckhorn softball stars sign Letters of Intent

Laura Harbin, Kinley Adams, Hannah Carey and Kaylee Hawkins signed to play ball at the next level on Thursday, November 14.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 6:07 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Four Buckhorn softball players put pen to paper on Thursday, November 14, 2019, to commit to playing softball at the college level.

Laura Harbin, a first baseman, signed to play at UAB; Kinley Adams, a second baseman, Hannah Carey, a shortstop, and Kaylee Hawkins, a pitcher, all signed to play at Montevallo. 

These four are two-time state champions at Buckhorn in 2017 and 2019.

Congrats ladies!

