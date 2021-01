The Alabama Crimson Tide announced on Thursday that four players will be entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Quarterback Mac Jones, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, wide receiver and kick returner Jaylen Waddle and defensive tackle Christian Barmore made the announcement in a news conference with Coach Nick Saban.



The four players have won two SEC championships and a national championship. Coach Saban says each player is on track to graduate.