Foundation pays off mortgage on home of Huntsville police officer killed in the line of duty

A national foundation has paid off the mortgage on the family home of a Huntsville police officer killed in the line of duty.

Huntsville Police Officer Billy Fred Clardy III, 48, was shot and killed in December of 2019 while taking part in a drug investigation.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Monday that it paid off the mortgage on his family’s home as part of its Fallen First Responder Home Program.

Clardy had worked with the Huntsville Police Department since 2005 and was an Army veteran. He is survived by his wife, Ashlee, and five children.

“It means the world to me and my family to have the mortgage paid off on our home. I am truly speechless. Tunnel to Towers is doing great work not only for our family, but for other families that have also suffered the loss of a loved one. Not having to be burdened by a mortgage is a huge relief,” Ashlee said to the foundation.