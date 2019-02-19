Foster Complex at Alabama A&M University reopened after fire

The Foster Complex at Alabama A&M University has been reopened after a fire that started in a room at 11:50 p.m. Monday.

According to the university's director of housing, Karla Miller, the fire activated sprinklers, which left standing water throughout the building. Crews responded to clear the water, in order for the building's electricity to be restored.

University officials say they are using an incremental move-in approach, and the students who were reassigned after the fire have been notified of the move-in schedule. Students have been scheduled to return to the building by Friday, February 22, or have been reassigned to other residence halls.

Male students have been allowed to return to the Foster Complex, and times were scheduled for all female students to pick up personal items. Female students who live on the first and second floors have been advised by the university to pack enough items for the rest of the week, during which they will remain displaced. Female students on the third, fourth and fifth floors will be able to return to the building on Wednesday.

Officials say the university has and will continue to provide toiletries, blankets and hygiene items to the students that were displaced, and these are available at the Foster Complex.

For information on how to provide support for students, click HERE.