Fort Payne woman charged after crash into ambulance building

Melanie Ervin

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 5:30 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Fort Payne woman was charged Tuesday after crashing into an ambulance building, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Melanie Dawn Ervin, 47, crashed her 2016 Ford Escape into a DeKalb County Ambulance Building about 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, troopers said.

Ervin was charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance).

The crash happened on U.S. 11 near Alabama 117 near the 240 mile marker. Troopers said Ervin failed to stop at a sign, left the roadway, and struck the building.

The crash remains under investigation.

