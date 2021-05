Just one win away from the state title game, Fort Payne would be held scoreless and fall to Homewood, 3-0.

The Patriots scored early and never took their foot off the gas, putting the nail in the coffin in the second half with a third goal.

Fort Payne had scoring opportunities but all of them came up just short.

Homewood will play for a state championship against McGill-Toolen on Saturday at John Hunt Park.