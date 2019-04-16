Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Traffic alert: Accident blocking 3 lanes of I-565 between Triana Blvd., Memorial Parkway Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fort Payne police say family members assault officers during arrest

Jeffery Delane Watts, James Michael Lewis, Richard Edward McDaniel

Fort Payne police say three people ended up arrested after family members assaulted officers during a man’s arrest.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 3:29 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Fort Payne police say three people ended up arrested after family members assaulted officers during a man’s arrest.

About 5:20 p.m. April 6, Fort Payne Police Department officers went to Deerfield Apartments to serve a warrant on Jeffery Delane Watts, 45, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

While officers were attempting to take Watts into custody, several of Watts family members attempted to interfere and assault officers on the scene, the department said.

Watts was eventually taken into custody on the warrant that officers were there to serve. He was also charged with resisting arrest, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said James Michael Lewis, 26, of Fort Payne was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Richard Edward McDaniel, 24 of Fort Payne also was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Police said warrants were obtained April 8 for Courtney Lashay Clark, 24, of Fort Payne. Clark was not arrested at the scene, police said, because after she assaulted an officer and was tasered she was transported to the hospital when it was discovered she was pregnant.

Police said a photo of her is not available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events