The Fort Payne Police Department has released the name of the person found dead in a small creek adjacent to Prestwood Avenue South SW on March 21.
The victim has been identified as James Thomas Phillips, 25, of the Jacksonville, AL, area, said Chief Randy Bynum.
Preliminary results from the autopsy did not yield any violent trauma to the body that would have caused the death of the male subject, Bynum said.
He said the investigation continues awaiting further testing from the Alabama Department of Forensic Science. That department identified the body.
The body was recovered by Fort Payne Police Department, Fort Payne Fire Department and Rescue personnel.
Related Content
- Fort Payne police release identity of body found in creek
- Body found in Wills Creek south in Fort Payne
- Dog found shot dead in Fort Payne
- Fort Payne police investigating sock theft
- Woman wanted by Fort Payne Police for stealing credit cards, identities
- Fort Payne man arrested after meth, more found in vehicle
- Fort Payne woman facing meth charges
- Dog shot with crossbow in Fort Payne
- Fort Payne woman arrested after drug investigation
- Fort Payne woman killed in crash