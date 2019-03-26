Clear

Fort Payne police release identity of body found in creek

The Fort Payne Police Department has released the name of the person found dead in a small creek adjacent to Prestwood Avenue South SW on March 21.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 10:34 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Fort Payne Police Department has released the name of the person found dead in a small creek adjacent to Prestwood Avenue South SW on March 21.

The victim has been identified as James Thomas Phillips, 25, of the Jacksonville, AL, area, said Chief Randy Bynum.

Preliminary results from the autopsy did not yield any violent trauma to the body that would have caused the death of the male subject, Bynum said.

He said the investigation continues awaiting further testing from the Alabama Department of Forensic Science. That department identified the body.

The body was recovered by Fort Payne Police Department, Fort Payne Fire Department and Rescue personnel.

