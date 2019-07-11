Fort Payne police charge man with abusing, neglecting his 78-year-old mother

Fort Payne police say a man was arrested on Tuesday for abusing and neglecting his 78-year-old mother.

Police say on Tuesday, July 9th, a call came in requesting officers to respond to Bus Circle SW. They say Fort Payne Fire Medics were already there when the officers arrived.

The department says officers found a 78-year-old woman lying on the floor, her son, Michael Mullins, and a healthcare worker assigned to check on the woman. Police determined the woman had been on the floor for a while and she was taken to a hospital.

Mullins, 54, was arrested for elderly abuse, neglect in the second-degree and obstructing governmental operations because police say he didn't want officers or medics at his home.

He was taken to the Fort Payne Police Department to be processed and was later turned over to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, police say. His bond is set at $55,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say more charges are possible.