Fort Payne police: Suspects held on $100,500 each for drugs, child endangerment

Fort Payne police say a welfare check led to three people being arrested for drugs and chemical endangerment of a child.

Officers responded on Aug. 8 to an apartment on Watkins Avenue NE.

The police department says as officers approached the apartment, they could smell marijuana in the area. It says while the officers were at the front door, a suspect tried to leave through the back door.

Police identified the suspect as Drake Lamar Kirkland, 27, of Fort Payne. They took Kirkland and two other suspects, Tyron Antwone Tripp, 20, of Gadsden and Shauni Shae Wells, 20, of Fort Payne, into custody.

Investigators found multiple loaded firearms, marijuana, two sets of scales, plastic baggies and a large amount of cash, the department says. It says there were two small children in the apartment, and the Department of Human Resources was contacted.

Kirkland, Wells and Tripp are charged with possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and chemical endangerment of a child. They’re each held in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $100,500 bond.