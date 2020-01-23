Fort Payne police: Man held on $517,500 bond for assault, resisting arrest, more

Fort Payne police say a man is being held on a $517,500 bond after resisting arrest.

A property owner on South Godfrey Avenue reported three subjects trespassing on Jan. 20. Officers responded and found them in the parking lot of the business.

Police say one of the subjects refused to identify himself but was later found to be Cesar Maldonado Jr., 25, of Horton.

According to the department, Horton was “making movements as to conceal something or reaching for something unknown" and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or narcotics.

Maldonado resisted officers and was tased three times and sprayed with OC spray twice, police say. They say he was eventually placed in a patrol vehicle and taken to the police department, where it was found he had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants at other agencies.

The warrants included escape third-degree from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, arrest warrants for attempting to elude law enforcement and reckless endangerment with Albertville police and resisting arrest with Blountsville police.

Police say medical personnel responded to the Fort Payne City Jail to check Maldonado and advised everything seemed fine. They say he admitted in an interview the next day to taking narcotics before the struggle with officers.

Maldonado is charged with seven counts of assault second-degree, two counts of resisting arrest, criminal mischief second-degree and using a false identity to obstruct justice. He is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center.