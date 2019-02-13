Fort Payne police: Man drove into pharmacy, stole pills

A suspect, 37-year-old Jeffery Nunn of Remlap, Alabama, is in custody after Fort Payne police say he stole 3 Oxycodone, 475 Larazapam, 256 Tramadol and 21 Promethazine from the Kilgore Express Pharmacy at 103 Greenhill Boulevard NW.

On Saturday, February 9 around 4:40 a.m., Fort Payne police responded to a possible break-in at Kilgore Express Pharmacy. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a dark colored Chevrolet pickup truck had run through the front doors of the pharmacy. Officers then witnessed the vehicle backing out of the pharmacy and heading north onto Gault Avenue.

According to Fort Payne police, officers pulled Nunn over, and he exited the vehicle without incident.

Nunn was charged with burglary third-degree, theft of property second-degree and criminal mischief second-degree. The pharmacy's owner, Lotha Kilgore, told police the damages to the bussiness's front doors would be $2,500, and the value of the pills stolen would be $1,000.

Fort Payne police say the investigation is ongoing, and Nunn could face more charges.