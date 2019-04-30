Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Shots reported at University of North Carolina, Charlotte, campus. Campus on lockdown Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fort Payne police: Man broke into home, assaulted owner with hammer

Corderra Dupree

Police say the home invasion happened in the 600 block of Grand Avenue NW.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 3:33 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Fort Payne police say a man was arrested for burglary and assault on April 28 after a home invasion.

Police say they received a call that day about a home invasion in the 600 block of Grand Avenue NW around 7:15 p.m. The caller told authorities a black male had entered their residence and hit the homeowner in the head and leg with a claw hammer.

When officers arrived to the home, the suspect was identified as Corderra Dupree, 28, from Fort Payne. The victim told police, when Dupree entered the home, he said he was looking for his wife, Freda. 

According to police, the victim told Dupree they did not know his wife and she was not at the home. Police say that's when the victim says Dupree used the claw hammer.

Dupree was arrested for burglary first-degree and assault second-degree. He was booked in the DeKalb County Detention Center. His bond was set at $50,000 for the burglary charge and $25,000 for the assault charge.

Post by Fort Payne Police Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events