Fort Payne man to serve 20 years in prison for robbery, sexual assault

A Fort Payne man will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery and sexual assault.

Shane Lee Henegar, 47, appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to Robbery, 1st Degree, Sodomy, 1st Degree, Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle and Attempted Sodomy, 1st Degree.

In April 2018, District Attorney Michael O'Dell's office says a DeKalb County woman reported an acquaintance had become aggressive and demanded sex. The victim reported that when she refused, Henegar attempted to force sexual contact. Henegar was then indicted for attempted sodomy, 1st Degree.

According to District Attorney Michael O'Dell's office, while the investigation into that incident was pending, another incident happened at a Fort Payne home on May 5, 2018. The homeowners reported a man had entered the home while the woman was home alone.

Officials say the male homeowner returned home as a man left the home at a "fast run." The victim told police the suspect threw off his mask as he ran.

According to the D.A.'s office, officers got a physical description of the man who was wearing the mask, and neighbors reported seeing a dark blue or black SUV leaving the area. Police also found items missing from the home and the homeowner's vehicle, officials say.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Science determined DNA evidence collected from the mask was a match for Henegar. Officials say he was also known to drive a vehicle like the one described by witnesses.

“The victims were instrumental in bringing these cases to the culmination of their journey toward justice. Again, I am very grateful for the fortitude they have shown throughout this process. Investigator Wade Hill was also instrumental in preparing our case resulting in this plea and conviction,” District Attorney Michael O'Dell said.

On Thursday, Henegar waived any right to apply for probation, his right to appeal and began serving his sentence immediately, according to District Attorney Michael O'Dell's office.