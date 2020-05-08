Fort Payne man killed in Collinsville crash

A Fort Payne man died in a single-vehicle crash at 1 a.m. Friday in Collinsville.

Joseph Edwin Dean, 43, was killed when the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway on Interstate 59 and struck an embankment, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Dean, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate.