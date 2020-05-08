A Fort Payne man died in a single-vehicle crash at 1 a.m. Friday in Collinsville.
Joseph Edwin Dean, 43, was killed when the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway on Interstate 59 and struck an embankment, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Dean, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate.
Related Content
- Fort Payne man killed in Collinsville crash
- Fort Payne woman killed in crash
- Fort Payne man dies in motorcycle crash
- Fort Payne man charged with arson
- Man charged with assaulting Collinsville police officers
- Fort Payne police investigating sock theft
- Fort Payne woman facing meth charges
- Dog found shot dead in Fort Payne
- Dog shot with crossbow in Fort Payne
- Fort Payne woman arrested after drug investigation
Scroll for more content...