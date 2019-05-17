Fort Payne man gets $385,000 bond on 10 child sex abuse charges

A Fort Payne man has been arrested on 10 charges related to the sexual abuse of a child.

Steven Charles Jokinen, 63, was taken into custody on second-degree sexual abuse first-degree sodomy on May 9, according to Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum.

Bynum said the investigation then prompted another first-degree sodomy charge and seven charges of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

He said the victims were known to Jokinen,

Jokinen remains in custody on a $385,000 bond. Bynum said the investigation continues and more charges could be coming.