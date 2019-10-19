Fort Payne man dies in motorcycle crash

A Fort Payne man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding crashed early Saturday morning.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers confirmed that Jack Shane Gardner, 61, died when his 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle left the roadway on DeKalb County Road 51, about a mile north of Collinsville.
Troopers said the wreck happened at about 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
