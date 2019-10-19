Clear
Fort Payne man dies in motorcycle crash

ALEA State Troopers confirm Jack Shane Gardner, 61, died following the crash Saturday morning.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 3:23 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A Fort Payne man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding crashed early Saturday morning.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers confirmed that Jack Shane Gardner, 61, died when his 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle left the roadway on DeKalb County Road 51, about a mile north of Collinsville.

Troopers said the wreck happened at about 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

