Fort Payne man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Attalla

Chandler will be extradited back to Etowah County.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 4:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Fort Payne man, 29-year-old Brandon Chandler, is facing two counts of attempted murder following a shooting at an Attalla towing business.

The shooting happened on January 2 and left one dead and two others injured. Chandler is held in Hamilton County, Tennessee on a $300,000 bond, with $150,000 for each charge.

