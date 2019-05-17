Fort Payne man charged with arson

The Fort Payne Police Department has charged a man with arson after a house fire.
Allen Tyrone Bailey, 45, of Fort Payne was arrested May 9 for first-degree arson, according to the police department.
The department said it and the fire department responded April 8 to a fire in the back porce area of a home in the 1000 block of Godfrey Avenue S.
An investigation followed, and Bailey was identified as a suspect. Police said Bailey was in the DeKalb County Detention Center on unrelated charges when he was charged in the arson.
Bond was set at $200,000, and the investigation is ongoing.
