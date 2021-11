A Fort Payne man faces 12 charges of possession of child pornography after a tip led the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to his door.

James Robert Ball, 30, was arrested Tuesday. His bond was set at $90,000.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the sheriff’s office that child pornography existed at a residence on County Road 659 in Fort Payne. That’s where investigators found Ball.