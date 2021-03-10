Fort Payne man charged in Guntersville murder

Wesley Abernathy, 27, of Fort Payne was taken into custody Saturday night and charged Monday morning with murder for the shooting death of Joseph Alita on Saturday.

He is in jail on a $50,000 cash bond, according to Capt. John East with the Guntersville Police Department.

The warrant states Abernathy can't have contact with the victim's family or travel out of state without permission.

The shooting happened Saturday morning at 1:35 a.m.

Police received reports of an incident at a nightspot at the top of the mountain that continued into a nearby parking lot.

Alita was shot multiple times, police said.