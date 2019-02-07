Fort Payne man arrested for threatening law enforcement, resisting arrest

A suspect, 63-year-old Anthony “Snake” Townson of Fort Payne, is now in custody after the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says he told deputies and police officers he was going to kill them with a firearm.

Thursday morning around 2 a.m., DeKalb County deputies and Fort Payne police officers arrived to Townson's home in the 300 Block of 9th Street to serve him a felony warrant. This is when the sheriff's office says he told the officials he was going to get his firearm and kill them all. The sheriff's office says he then barricaded himself inside his home.

The Special Response Team, which was already executing a warrant in the northern end of the county, was called to the scene. The sheriff's office says the team urged the suspect to come out, but he refused. They deployed two tear gas canisters, and after a short time, they say the suspect still did not exit the home. The team then breached the door and took Townson into custody.

Townson was charged with a felony probation violation for unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.