A Fort Payne man is locked up in the Dekalb County jail on dozens of counts of possession of child pornography.

Twenty-six-year old Pedro Baltazar was locked just before Thanksgiving after being indicted by a Dekalb County grand jury.

Baltazar is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

An attorney was appointed to handle his defense.

Baltazar's first court hearing has not yet been set.