Fort Payne man arrested after meth, more found in vehicle

A Fort Payne man was arrested for possessing a sizable amount of methamphetamine in Geraldine on Friday.

A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force Agent conducted a traffic stop for a switched tag on Highway 75 in Geraldine about noon Friday. The agent discovered the passenger in the vehicle had probation warrants in DeKalb County for manufacturing, said Tyler Pruett, sheriff’s office spokesman.

A search of Steven Caneer, 39, of Fort Payne produced 12 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, opioid pills, marijuana, and a syringe, Pruett said.

Caneer was charged with drug paraphernalia and second-degree distribution of controlled substance.