Fort Payne business creates test to identify coronavirus

The test needs to be approved by the Centers for Disease Control's.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 8:16 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 8:17 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

A company in North Alabama hopes to provide tests to identify the coronavirus to doctors across the country.

The Drug Testing Program Management or DTPM in Fort Payne created its own test to identify the deadly strain of coronavirus.

It would be the first commercial diagnostic test available in the country.

Doctors would take a swab sample from your nose or throat. A lab would then look at the DNA in that sample to figure out what kind of virus you have.

The test can identify the virus in as little as 2 hours.

Right now, the company can’t explain the exact difference between its test for the coronavirus and the one from the Centers for Disease Control's.

The test still needs approval from the CDC to be distributed across the country. At this time, we do not know how long the CDC might take to approve the company's coronavirus test.

The CEO of DTPM told WAAY 31 he would be willing to share his company's test with the state health department if they needed it.

